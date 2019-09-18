Elizabeth Warren Promises ‘Full Range’ Of Federally-Funded ‘Reproductive Rights’ For Men

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants the federal government to fund “reproductive rights,” including abortion, for men as well as women.

Warren recently made the pledge at a Tuesday Reproductive Freedom Voter event.

“But the second part is to make sure that we provide basic health care for every American and that includes the full range of reproductive rights for women and for men.” (RELATED: Pro-Life Groups Respond To Dems Pushing Taxpayer-Funded Abortion)

Warren is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to suggest that men can not only have abortions but can choose to have children as well. Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro said during the second Democratic debate: “I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice. What that means is just because a woman or, let’s also not forget, someone in the trans community — a trans female — is poor does not mean they should not have the ability to exercise that right to choose.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Calls Opposition To Abortion A ‘Vague Moral Objective’)

During the first Democratic debate in Miami, some of the presidential hopefuls came close to endorsing taxpayer-funding for unrestricted abortion on demand.

Warren was quick to attack the Alabama law passed earlier this year that effectively banned abortion in that state unless the life of the mother is in peril. She suggested that legislation stopping abortions actually kills women. “When I was a little girl, it was a time when back alley abortions killed people. And when young women, girls really, killed themselves rather than face an unplanned pregnancy. We’re not going back — not now, not ever,” Warren said.

The senator stridently attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for once supporting the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal taxes being used to fund most abortions. However, Warren has voted to extend the Hyde Amendment in the past.