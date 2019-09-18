FX Releases New ‘Always Sunny’ Promo Featuring Mac, Dennis, Dee And Charlie

Another promo for the 14th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has hit the web, and it’s pretty great.

In the latest promo, Dennis asks the gang how you truly get to know someone, and Mac jumps into some weird tangent about gay sex, priests and blackmail. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For Season 14 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’)

Give the promo a watch below. It’s hilarious.

This is straight out of old “It’s Always Sunny,” and that’s good news for fans everywhere. We need to back to prime “Sunny.”

I’m not saying the last couple seasons were bad. I enjoyed them more than most, but it did feel like the show lost its edge a bit.

Judging from the preview above, it’s getting the fastball pitch back, and I’m here for it.

We’re officially one week out from the season 14 premiere, and I couldn’t be more pumped. Charlie, Dee, Dennis, Frank, and Mac are five of the greatest characters ever written on a TV show.

The genius level of writing behind “Always Sunny” is something we might not ever see again outside of “South Park.”

In seven days, we’ll get some new episodes, and that should have everybody hyped.

Sound off in the comments with your expectations for season 14. I expect “Always Sunny” to start throwing heat like it did back in the old days.