FX Releases Camp Redwood Teaser Ahead Of ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Wednesday Night Premiere

FX dropped a Camp Redwood teaser Tuesday ahead of “American Horror Story: 1984” premiering Wednesday night.

As you all know, I’ve been super excited about the return of “AHS.” I need a great TV show to fill up my fall schedule, and “1984” looks like it’s going to be one of the best seasons in a long time. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Teaser Trailer)

FX has slowly been giving fans inside looks and previews at the ninth season, and the latest four minute preview is awesome.

If you weren’t already getting the “Friday the 13th” vibes from the previous stuff we’d seen, then this one should be the final nail in the coffin for you.

Give it a watch below. It’s outstanding.

At this point, you’d kind of have to be crazy not at least be a little bit excited for the ninth season of the show.

For anybody who is a fan of old school horror, this looks like it’s going to be a perfect fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 17, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

It’s no secret that I’ve despised some seasons of the show. Particularly, I thought the last two absolutely sucked. Six was solid, and the first three were all outstanding.

Given from what I’ve seen from season nine, it looks like we’re going to be returning to the level of excellence fans have come to expect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 15, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

Tune in Wednesday night at 10:00 EST on FX to watch the start of season nine. It’s great.