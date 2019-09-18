Cheapest Tickets To Notre Dame Vs. Georgia Are Around $400

People wanting to go to Georgia vs. Notre Dame in Athens on Saturday will have to shell out a bit of cash to get in.

As of right now, the cheapest ticket to the game is $393 before tax on SeatGeek. The most expensive ticket? Well, that’s going to cost you about $8,600 before tax.

Do we think it’s safe to say fans are excited for this game? I think the ticket prices would certainly seem to reflect that theory.

Paying $400 for the cheapest ticket to a game is a lot of money for college football standards. Paying close to $9,000 for a college football game is pretty much unheard of.

Having said that, I’m not surprised the ticket prices are this high.

Georgia fans feel the Bulldogs are finally going to go the distance this year. They think Kirby Smart can finally take them all the way this season.

Beating Notre Dame is their first real test, and fans are amped for it. Add in the fact fans of the Fighting Irish travel very well, and you have the perfect recipe for a ticket market that is very expensive.

The Bulldogs are currently favored by -14. Tune in Saturday at 8:00 EST on CBS to find out if Kirby Smart and company can cover.

It should be a fun one.