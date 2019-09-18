Impeachment Talk, Climate Hysteria, And ‘Spiteful Chicken’

Today’s show covers a lot of ground. From the continued push to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over debunked and denied charges from a generation ago, to liberals protesting a Chick-Fil-A in Toronto for selling “spiteful chicken,” we get into all of it.

Listen to the show:

In spite of a lack of evidence, and the alleged “victim” denying the story happened, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has introduced a bill to launch an impeachment inquiry about Brett Kavanaugh. Even Democratic leaders in Congress say it’s not going to happen, but nothing, not even facts, are going to deter the radical left in their pursuit of a scalp. We have the audio and the story.

It was a day that ended in “y,” so it was another day with a Joe Biden gaffe. This time, he announced his plan to provide a tax credit for child care that will put 720 million American women back to work. Unfortunately for Joe, the entire population of the country is 330 million. This gaffe came as Biden, 76, is facing doubt about his ability to do the job of president at his age, and former President Jimmy Carter isn’t helping. Carter said yesterday he couldn’t have done what is required of a president at age 80. We get into Joe’s problems and the latest polling showing Beto O’Rourke’s support cratering, even after going full-on crazy and calling for gun confiscation.

We also cover big Democratic Party donor Ed Buck being indicted after 2 young black men overdosed and died in his apartment and another survived over the last 2 years, NBC News pushes for climate change guilt ahead of a called for nationwide student strike, Arizona Democrats are unhappy that Senator Kyrsten Sinema has gotten along too well with Republicans, and an LGBTQ rights activist is upset people are eating “spiteful chicken” in Toronto at the city’s first Chick-Fil-A. We get into all of it.

