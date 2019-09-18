Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Netflix Movie ‘In The Tall Grass’

Netflix’s new movie “In the Tall Grass” looks like it’s going to be a scary ride.

The plot of the show, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, when siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found.

Judging from the trailer, this one is going to be full of scares. A family lost in some kind of haunted field?

Yeah, I think you can go ahead and count me in for something like that. Sounds right up my alley.

Give the trailer a watch below. If you’re a fan of mind-bending movies and shows and the horror genre, then I think you’re going to like it. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking “In the Tall Grass” is just the latest sign that Netflix is out here making heaters.

The streaming giant produces content arguably better than any other company in the game. “Ozark,” “Highwaymen,” and much of their other stuff is straight gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

This also being from Stephen King makes me only more convinced it’ll be great. The series “11.22.63” is one of my favorite series ever made, and he was also the person who wrote that hit story.

Now, we’ll see if Netflix can hit another home run with “In the Tall Grass.” Something tells me we’re in for a fun time when it gets released October 4.

It could be the perfect movie to get us geared up for Halloween!