Jimmy Carter Hopes There Is ‘An Age Limit’ On The Presidency

Former President Jimmy Carter expressed hope that there is an “age limit” to the presidency.

Speaking at the Carter Center on Wednesday, the 94-year-old former president – who left office in 1981 at the age of 57 – told the audience he couldn’t have adequately performed his duties at the age of 80.

WATCH: Former President Jimmy Carter says he hopes for an “age limit” on the presidency, saying he couldn’t do it at age 80 https://t.co/uz7RMR1aS7 pic.twitter.com/nnNVXGrNEL — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2019

“I hope there’s an age limit,” Carter said. “You know, if I were just 80 years old — if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president. For one thing, you had to be very flexible with your mind. You have to be able to go from one subject to another, concentrate on each one adequately and then put them all together in a very comprehensive way.”

While President Donald Trump himself is 73, the Democratic 2020 presidential field includes three septuagenarians: Bernie Sanders, 78, Joe Biden, 76, and Elizabeth Warren, 70. (RELATED: Dr. Brian Joondeph: What’s Behind Biden’s Bloody Eye? Here Are A Few Possibilities)

If the current frontrunner, Biden, wins the election, he would be 81 at the end of his first term. The former vice-president’s recent head-scratching remarks have led many to question his mental fitness for office.