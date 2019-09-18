World

Justin Trudeau Wore Brownface At 2001 Party

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to guests during an event sponsored by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago on Feb. 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Shelby Talcott Reporter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface makeup at a 2001 party when he was a teacher, TIME reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred while Trudeau, then 29, was attending an “Arabian Nights” themed private school party. He was a teacher at West Point Grey Academy, and the photo appears in the school’s 2000-2001 yearbook, according to TIME.

The yearbook shows a photo of Trudeau dressed up with a face covered in brown makeup. It was made public after Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who did not attend the party, saw the photo and decided people should know about it. Zita Astravas, media relations head for the Liberal Party of Canada, confirmed the photo shows the prime minister.

“It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights,'” Astravas said according to TIME. “He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits New York University's commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, May 16, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits New York University’s commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, May 16, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trudeau is expected to speak about the incident Wednesday evening. This revelation comes as he seeks reelection and also follows a scandal over allegations that he pressured his attorney general to drop charges of corruption against Quebec contractor SNC-Lavalin, a contracting firm charged with bribery and fraud. Authorities are investigating the case. (RELATED: Jane Philpott Says We Need To Hear ‘The Whole Truth’ About Trudeau Scandal)

The yearbook TIME viewed doesn’t show anyone besides Trudeau dressed in brownface makeup, according to the outlet.

The prime minister has spoken more about his time teaching at a public school, downplaying his time at West Point Grey Academy, one of the most expensive schools in Vancouver, British Columbia. He taught various classes while employed there, including French.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.