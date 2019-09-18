Watch The New ‘Knives Out’ Trailer With Daniel Craig

Another “Knives Out” trailer was recently released, and the film looks like it’ll be very entertaining.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.”

That leaves a lot of room for interpretation, but the movie does look awesome. The cast is also loaded and includes Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For Knives Out)

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

A bit of a psychological thriller? Some twists and turns? Daniel Craig in what appears to be a bit of a menacing role?

Yes, yes and yes. You can go ahead and jot me down for this one. I’m a huge Daniel Craig fan. That man is a generational talent in the acting game.

He’s one of the best men to ever be James Bond, and a lot of his other stuff has been outstanding as well.

I’m all in on films that don’t stop throwing curveballs from start to finish. Both previews for “Knives Out” that we’ve seen so far have been great.

That makes me think it’ll be worth catching when it gets released November 27.