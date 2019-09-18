Kris Jenner Gets Tackled By Kim Kardashian’s Security Team

Kim Kardashian’s security team apparently doesn’t let anyone get through, not even her own mom, Kris Jenner, who was tackled when she was found in Kim’s backyard.

In a clip shared Thursday from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” we see the 38-year-old reality star riding in a car and taking a call from her sister Khloe Kardashian about their mom getting roughed up by Kim’s security, according to Page Six.(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“Oh my God, Kim, your whole security [bleep] team just tackled Mom … we just called 911. This is so crazy!” Khloé explained while noting that the ambulance was on its way. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

WATCH:

Then we hear Kim say to the person in the car with her, “Security just tackled my mom. Wait, wait, what’s going on?”

Khloe then tells her sister to hurry up and get over there and that she was outside with Jenner.

“They were in the backyard,” she added. “Mom came down when she shouldn’t have and they just tackled her!”

The “Revenge Body” host then said she had to go and would call her back. The last thing we hear is Kim saying , “Oh my God” after checking out the surveillance video.

The clip might finally explain a shot from the promo for KUWTK season 17 where we see Kris lying on her back in a neck brace on a medical stretcher.

WATCH: