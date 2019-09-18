Melania’s Gives The White House A Stunning Makeover Ahead Of State Dinner

Melania Trump has given the White House a stunning makeover ahead of President Donald Trump’s second state dinner of his presidency planned for Friday.

In a video shared by the Associated Press in a piece published Wednesday, the people's home never looked better. Some of the things we learn include that due to sunlight the western walls in the historic Red Room were "so faded it was almost pink," Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association shared about the work done to restore the fabric on the walls.

"Those rooms should always look their very best and it was just very faded and really, really needed to be done," he added.

At one point in the clip, we also learn that some of the other work done by the first lady, as the caretaker of the WH, includes repurposed draperies in the Green Room and restoring the furniture in the Blue Room.

McLaurin shared that it is “the most historically accurate design” to what the original pieces looked like when they were brought here by President James Monroe from a 53-piece furniture set called the Bellangé suite in 1817 from France.

In 1860, almost all of the pieces were sold at auction and to date, only 10 pieces from the original collection have been acquired with the rest of the set “lost to history,” per McLaurin.

According to the outlet:

The first lady designed a new rug for the Diplomatic Reception Room, the main entrance off the South Lawn, after foot traffic wore a path across the old one, McLaurin said. The replacement has a border showing the flowers of the 50 states, a touch added by the first lady.

Speaking at an event in May, FLOTUS talked about how “grateful” she was to live in a “true symbol” of the nation history.

“Our family is grateful to live in this true symbol of our nation’s history, but we are even more honored to play a part in restoring and enhancing our country’s sacred landmark,” Melania shared at the WH reception.

Friday night the Trump’s will hold a dinner in honor of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, his wife Jenny, and guests.