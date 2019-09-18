Melvin Gordon Says He’ll ‘Play Somewhere’ This Year During Instagram Live

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon believes he’ll be back on an NFL field at some point in 2019.

The superstar runner has been holding out ever since training camp because he wants a new deal, and there’s no apparent end in sight. However, he’s still optimistic he’ll return this season.

According to ESPN late Tuesday, the electric running back said during an Instagram live that he was “going to play somewhere” this year. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract)

He added that it’d be a “waste of talent” if he didn’t.

The Chargers are currently 1-1, which doesn’t seem to have moved the needle much in this situation. However, the team might rush back to the table to negotiate with Gordon if they drop a few more games early in the season.

The main problem for the former Wisconsin star is that Aaron Ekeler has looked damn good filling in while Gordon’s holding out.

Now, the Chargers have struggled at times, but Ekeler has been very impressive.

The longer Ekeler looks solid, the longer the Chargers might think they can get away without having to pay Gordon. It’s a dicy situation for sure.

As I’ve said many times, I think they should just pay him, but Los Angeles clearly has no intentions of listening to me on this one.

We’ll have to see what happens, but the Chargers might really come to regret this situation if they find themselves on the outside looking in when the postseason rolls around.