Mike Leach Breaks Down A Fight Between The PAC-12 Mascots

Washington State football coach Mike Leach recently had another incredible rant, and this one involved PAC-12 mascots.

The legendary football coach broke down Monday a hypothetical battle between all the mascots in the conference.

My friends, this one didn’t disappoint at all. Would the Ute have a rifle? Would the Sun Devil have magical powers? How long could a Beaver hold his breath for? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leach analyzed all that and more during his press conference. Watch the awesome video below.

Mike Leach was in peak form on a Pac-12 mascot battle. Do Sun Devils have mythical powers? And if a Ute has a rifle, there’s some definite problems. pic.twitter.com/FCE96RXawe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 16, 2019

He’s a national treasure, my friends. A national treasure. One moment he’s talking about the crumbling infrastructure of California, and the next he’s out here talking about if a buffalo could take out a Sun Devil.

It’s almost too hard to make this stuff. It’s honestly hard to believe Mike Leach is a real person and not some kind of elaborate prank being played on all of us.

Oh, yeah, he also coaches a major college football team.

If you’re not a fan of Mike Leach, then you’re no friend of mine. The man is a hero to college football fans, and anybody who thinks differently doesn’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

Everything he says is content gold. Whether it’s wedding advice or just ripping his players, it’s all great.

Stay frosty, Leach. I can’t wait to see what topic pops into his head next. I have no doubts it won’t disappoint at all.