Jets, Dolphins Face Historic Odds On Sunday

It was another rough week for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets and now both 0-2 teams are set to matchup against two of the best teams in the league, and the oddsmakers have taken notice.

After getting demolished by the Baltimore Ravens in a 59-10 loss on opening day, the Dolphins were once again embarrassed on national television when the New England Patriots came to town and trounced them in a 43-0 shutout at home.

And things aren’t much better for the New York Jets. (RELATED: Trevor Siemian Suffers Brutal Ankle Injury In Loss To The Browns)

Last week, news broke that starting quarterback Sam Darnold would be out for an unknown amount of time due to mono (yes, you read that right – mono).

To make matters worse, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian was knocked out of Monday night’s football game against the Cleveland Browns, and has since been declared out for the season, leaving the offense in the hands of third-stringer Luke Falk.

The Jets are now -22.5 point underdogs going into a road game against a dominant Patriots team, and the Dolphins have been pegged as -21 point long shots in their road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Westgate Superbook.

To put this into perspective, this is the first time there have been two 20-point spreads in the same week since week 5 of the 1987 NFL season.

Is there any way the Jets or the Dolphins can cover the spread? I don’t see it. Their offenses are just too abysmal and their opponents too good. But teams with nothing to lose can be dangerous – they might try anything.

If I were the coach of either team, I’d be pulling out every trick in the book. We’re talking fake punts, double passes, hook and ladders, philly specials – the whole shebang.

What do they have to lose?