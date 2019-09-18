NYT Fact-Checker Apologizes For ‘Offensive Tweets’ That Say ‘I Dress Like A Jap’ And ‘Dykes’

A New York Times fact-checker and researcher apologized for old “offensive tweets” that showed her complaining about “dykes” and “Asian nail salons.”

“I have deleted offensive tweets from when I was in college nearly a decade ago,” Gina Chérélus tweeted Tuesday night. “I am truly sorry.” (RELATED: New York Times Deletes Tweet Downplaying Mao Zedong’s Murder Of 45 Million People)

I have deleted offensive tweets from when I was in college nearly a decade ago. I am truly sorry. — gina chérélus (@jeanuh_) September 18, 2019

Newsmax host John Cardillo saved and shared the screenshots of the deleted tweets, and added that Chérélus has “a nearly decade long history of reprehensible racist and homophobic Tweets.”

THREAD: WHOA, @nytimes fact checker @jeanuh_ has a nearly decade long history of reprehensible racist and homophobic Tweets pic.twitter.com/VvkGulANzM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 17, 2019

The tweets appear to be have been posted 7 years ago between 2011 and 2012. The fact-checker frequently used anti-gay, anti-Hispanic, and anti-Asian slurs with one tweet reading, “Say what you want, but I hate going to Asian nail salons. They feel fucking entitled, and don’t know anything but basic ghetto shit.”

“I dress like a jap (sic)” she says in other tweets. “Congrats Wetback!!” she writes in another.

“Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes, ” Donald Trump Jr. said in response to Chérélus’s old tweets coming to light. “Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper?”

Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes. Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper? https://t.co/FfFSrkjC7l — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2019

This is not the first time the Times has employed someone with a history of racially insensitive tweets. Last year, the paper announced they had decided to hire Sarah Jeong to join their editorial board. Shortly after, old tweets of Jeong’s resurfaced showing her making racist insults towards white people.

Democrats have redefined racism precisely so people like Sarah Jeong can say racist things and still get jobs at the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/ibjWFy5NLi — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 2, 2018

“Dumbass f**king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants,” a tweet of Jeong’s from 2014 reads. “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get from being cruel to old white men.” (RELATED: NYTimes’ Newest Hire Sent Tons Of Anti-White Racist Tweets)