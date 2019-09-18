Gambling Computer Projection Has Wisconsin Beating Michigan On Saturday 32-30

A computer projection has the Wisconsin Badgers walking off the field as winners this Saturday against Michigan.

The Wolverines and Badgers will meet in Madison at noon EST on Fox in one of the most highly-anticipated college football games in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s Jim Harbaugh and his elite squad against Paul Chryst and a dominant Wisconsin team. It’s everything college football fans dream about.

Well, the computers over at Odds Shark have Wisconsin winning 32-30 in their projection. More specifically, the projected score is 31.6-29.7.

Odds Shark also currently shows that 60% of the money coming in is on the Badgers to cover at -3.5, despite being ranked four spots lower in the Coaches Poll at 14.

Now, it’d be really easy for me to get cocky here, but I’m not going to do that. I’ll save that for my game preview going into the weekend.

Having said that, I must admit I’m a little surprised how confident everybody seems to be with Wisconsin. Generally speaking, people love to overlook us.

For whatever reason, the majority of people are expecting Jonathan Taylor and company to take it to Jim Harbaugh’s guys.

It’s going to be a wonderful afternoon this Saturday as football fans from all over America tune in. I hope you’re all as excited as I am because I’m fired up.

This is the game we’ve all waited for it, and it’s just a few more days away. Let’s get after it.