Paige VanZant Shares Workout Video Amid UFC Return Speculation

Paige VanZant appears to be getting into fighting shape as we await a return to the octagon.

The UFC superstar went through a variety of different workout routines in the short Instagram video for her fans.

She also added that it was one of the three workouts that she went through on Tuesday. Judging from the video, the flyweight fighter appears to be in solid shape.

We know she's been cleared to fight again, and there's no doubt Dana White is going to want her back in the octagon as soon as possible.

Despite struggling with injury issues the past year and then some, there’s no question at all she moves the needle more than most.

That’s only made more impressive by the fact she really hasn’t fought much due to her health issues.

However, I could also realistically seeing her next fight being her last one. She’s now in a place where she can make plenty of money outside of the octagon.

There’s no real point in getting punched in the face for a payday if you don’t have to.

All I know for sure is that there will be plenty of eyes on her whenever VanZant steps back into the octagon.

She’s a star and I can’t wait to watch her fight again. Go, Paige, go!