Corey Lewandowski Blows Off Meghan McCain’s Claim His Senate Run Will Be A ‘Crap Show’

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski blew off “The View” host Meghan McCain’s claim that his potential New Hampshire Senate run would be a “crap show.”

“I appreciate all of the free media that continues to promote my potential US Senate race,” Lewandowski told the Daily Caller via email Tuesday. “If I enter the race I will win, and I will remind the voters of New Hampshire that Jeanne Shaheen voted to fund sanctuary cities, and has gotten very rich while in public office. Those are not the values of the people of New Hampshire.”

Lewandowski has not made any official announcements with regard to a run for office, but he told the Caller in an earlier interview that he has been testing the waters — and he launched a website aimed at a potential run during his Monday hearing on Capitol Hill. (RELATED: Corey Lewandowski Opens Up About His Possible Senate Run, The White House, And How To Stay Out Of Jail)

McCain responded to the news during “The View” on Tuesday.

WATCH:

“Also, him running for Senate in New Hampshire, anyone who has been to New Hampshire, they are the most independent voters, that’s why they’re first in the nation,” McCain said.

“‘Live free or die,'” Joy Behar added, quoting New Hampshire’s state motto.

McCain echoed, “‘Live free or die.’ If he thinks he’s going to maroon the state of New Hampshire for a Senate run, get your popcorn and whiskey, it’s going to be an absolutely ridiculous crap show.”

“It’s crazy,” Sunny Hostin agreed.

“And that’s such a joke that he thinks he can just go and run in the state of New Hampshire,” McCain concluded.

However, local polling appears to be giving Lewandowski the edge in the NH Republican primary. In spite of the fact that he has not yet declared his candidacy, Lewandowski leads his nearest potential opponent by 20 points in a September 5-6 poll of 4o2 registered likely Republican primary voters in is state.