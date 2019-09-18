Anti-Trump Protesters Verbally Abuse Reporter

People who were protesting President Donald Trump verbally abused an Infowars reporter who asked them questions, video footage showed.
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver, known as Millennial Millie, talked to anti-Trump protesters in August in Cincinnati.
“I can stand wherever the fuck I want, you little fucking Nazi bitch,” one protester told her.
WATCH:
“Can I grab your pussy?” another man asked her. (RELATED: Somali Mob Brutally Attacks Man in Omar’s District)
“Wouldn’t it be great if the liberals actually practice love?” Weaver asked. “All I ever see or hear from them is intolerance and profanities.”
