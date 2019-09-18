REPORT: Drew Brees Will Have Surgery On His Hand, Return Date Not Known Yet

Drew Brees will reportedly get surgery Wednesday on his hand.

According to Adam Schefter, the surgery for the New Orleans Saints star will go down today, Wednesday, but the “timetable for his return won’t be known until surgery is complete.” (RELATED: Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament In His Hand, Will Likely Miss 6 Weeks)

Brees got hurt in a loss to the Rams this past weekend when he tore a ligament in his hand.

Saints’ QB Drew Brees has decided to have surgery on Wednesday in LA with Dr. Steven Shinn, per @WerderEdESPN. Brees said a timetable for his return won’t be known until surgery is complete. The belief going into surgery is he will be sidelined approximately six weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

Well, fans of the Saints better hope like hell Brees is able to bounce back sooner than later after his surgery Wednesday.

The team looked horrible with Teddy Bridgewater in the game. The offense look pathetic on all fronts. Without Brees, I doubt the Saints are a playoff team.

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

The early reports have been that he could be out six weeks. That might be more than enough time to knock the Saints out of playoff contention.

If he’s out longer, you might as well just stick a fork in the season right now for the Saints. It’s an unfortunate turn, but injuries are a part of the sport.

We’ll have to see what happens, but it looks like Brees will be off of the field for several weeks at a minimum.