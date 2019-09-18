Trump Names Robert C. O’Brien As New National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump named State Department Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien as his new national security adviser Wednesday morning.

O’Brien will be the fourth person to fill the position since the president took office.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

O’Brien negotiated the release of several big-name U.S. hostages around the world, including rapper A$AP Rocky, who was detained in Sweden after he was convicted of assault. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky’s Lawyer Reportedly Injured In Stockholm Following Rapper’s Release From Prison)

The announcement comes about a week after the president fired former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sept. 10 because he “disagreed strongly with many of [Bolton’s] suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” he wrote on Twitter.

