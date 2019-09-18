Progressive Seminary Confesses Sins To Plants

A top progressive seminary in New York had its seminarians profess their sins to plants Tuesday.

Union Theological Seminary in Harlem, New York, a progressive Christian seminary, tweeted Tuesday that its seminarians “confessed to plants.” The seminary asked Twitter users, “What do you confess to the plants in your life?”

Today in chapel, we confessed to plants. Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor. What do you confess to the plants in your life? pic.twitter.com/tEs3Vm8oU4 — Union Seminary (@UnionSeminary) September 17, 2019

Twitter users made fun of the decision to confess to plants.

“Pretty sure I never read in the Bible to pray to plants or confess to them,” tweeted Jacob Airey, a contributor at The Daily Wire. Matthew Betley, a writer and former Marine, made fun of the confession as well.

“At first, I thought this was Pet Cemetery. Then I realized it’s even crazier. Lol,” he wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: Twitter’s Censorship Problem Looks Like It’s Here To Stay)

The seminary often uses social justice issues to bring people together, The New York Times noted in 2015.

The seminary planned to sell its air rights to make luxury condominiums as a way to help pay the bills in 2015. This sparked backlash from faculty members and students, according to The NYT.

It also faced Twitter backlash when it tweeted in 2018, “Tonight, Jesus is a child torn from their parents, weeping in a cage.” This was in reference to President Donald Trump allegedly putting illegal children immigrants in “cages” when authorities detained them at the border.

