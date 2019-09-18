Thomas Middleditch Says He’s A Swinger, Says It ‘Saved’ His Marriage

Thomas Middleditch is apparently a big fan of swinging.

The "Silicon Valley" star did a wide-ranging interview with Playboy for their Pleasure Issue, and it was wild. One of the biggest takeaways? Well, he's into swinging with his wife Mollie.

Middleditch told Playboy the following in part when discussing his swinging lifestyle:

Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘F**k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows. By the way, it’s now called being ‘part of the lifestyle.’ The term swinging is old.

I'd encourage you all to read the full interview. It's wild, and I didn't see it coming at all that the man who plays the lead role in "Silicon Valley" was a swinger.

I also love how he said it saved his marriage! Saved! Look, I'm not the judgmental type at all, but I can't imagine asking your wife to have sex with other women would go over well for most men.

In fact, it seems like a great way for your wife to slap your or try to divorce you.

Again, this is stunning to me. Maybe it's just because I figured he was similar to his character Richard on the hit HBO show.

Richard would be the last guy on the show to be into swinging. That’d be more of an Erlich or Gilfoyle thing to do.

Regardless of what you think about swinging, it’s pretty crazy Middleditch just made his marriage an open book to Playboy.

I guess he’s a very comfortable man with the decisions he’s made.

P.S.: If you couldn’t tell by the photos above, Middleditch’s wife is a bit of a smoke.