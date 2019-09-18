Trump Reacts To Ilhan Omar Dancing On The Anniversary Week Of 9/11

President Donald Trump called out Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar over her dancing on the week of the anniversary of 9/11 in a tweet Wednesday.

“IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party!” Trump said, quote-tweeting a video from conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams where he reacts to Omar partying on the week of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party! https://t.co/aQFEygSa4D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

The dancing video was not actually posted on September 11th, but three days later.

Trump and Omar have repeatedly exchanged barbs. The president accused Omar of hating Israel and Jewish people in general last month.

He also previously reacted to Omar characterizing 9/11 as “some people did something” by tweeting a video of the 9/11 attacks in New York City. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Defends Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Comments: This is ‘Racist’)

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

On the anniversary of 9/11 last week, Omar did an interview with CBS’ Face The Nation, saying that “9/11 was an attack on all Americans.”

She also bemoaned Islamophobia she says she faced after the attacks, saying that other Americans treated her as “suspect” following the attacks.