UFC Tries To Trademark ‘BADDEST MOTHERF**KER’

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is trying to trademark the phrase “BADDEST MOTHERF**KER.”

According to Josh Gerben on Tuesday, the phrase if approved will be used for an event name, a championship belt and a line of toys.

Love this move from Dana White. I absolutely love this move from the UFC. There's great moves, there's power moves and then there's this move.

There's a billion percent chance I'd watch a UFC event called "BADDEST MOTHERF**KER." A billion percent chance. I already love the fighting game, but this is taking it to the next level.

It’s just a middle finger to all the mainline sports people.

You want to watch tennis? Sweet, I’ll be watching dudes fight in the “BADDEST MOTHERF**KER” in Vegas.

The UFC and Dana White are known for having genius ideas, and you can go ahead and put this one right up there near the top of the list.

I hope like hell this gets approved. Nothing, and I mean nothing, would make me happier.