UFC Tries To Trademark ‘BADDEST MOTHERF**KER’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is trying to trademark the phrase “BADDEST MOTHERF**KER.”

According to Josh Gerben on Tuesday, the phrase if approved will be used for an event name, a championship belt and a line of toys.

The UFC has filed 3 trademark applications for ‘BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER.’ @ufc claims the phrase will be used for: 1. The name of an event

2. A championship belt

2. A championship belt

3. A brand of toys (?!) A Supreme Court ruling from June makes registering such a 'scandalous' phrase possible.

Love this move from Dana White. I absolutely love this move from the UFC. There's great moves, there's power moves and then there's this move.

There's a billion percent chance I'd watch a UFC event called "BADDEST MOTHERF**KER." A billion percent chance. I already love the fighting game, but this is taking it to the next level.

It’s just a middle finger to all the mainline sports people.

You want to watch tennis? Sweet, I’ll be watching dudes fight in the “BADDEST MOTHERF**KER” in Vegas.

The UFC and Dana White are known for having genius ideas, and you can go ahead and put this one right up there near the top of the list.

I hope like hell this gets approved. Nothing, and I mean nothing, would make me happier.