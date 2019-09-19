Politics

Beto O’Rourke And Cars Don’t Mix — His Minivan Gets Stuck On The Campaign Trail

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke posted a video of him trying to get his Dodge Grand Caravan out of some mud Thursday.

O’Rourke can be seen trying to back the vehicle out while it is hitched to another car in the video posted on his Instagram.

O’Rourke was once arrested for drunk driving in 1998, and a witness claims that he tried to flee the scene of the crime, a claim that he denies, despite a police report stating that he fled.

The Texas Democrat has continued to have a large presence in the national media despite his low polling numbers. (RELATED: ‘Wax My Ass, Scrub My Balls’ — This Beto O’Rourke Poem From 1988 Is Beyond Belief)

O’Rourke has seized upon the issue of gun control to try to boost his campaign.

During the last Democratic debate, he said “hell yes” he wants to confiscate Americans’ guns.

The 46-year-old’s radicalism on guns even prompted Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to tell a reporter that O’Rourke wasn’t going to be “taking my guns away from me.”

“You tell Beto that OK?” he said.