Chick-fil-A Offers Support To Cancer Patients Receiving Chemo

Chick-fil-A noticed a customer undergoing cancer treatment and offered to help “brighten up” the chemo room for her and those who are undergoing treatment alone.

Krissy Morrison is a young woman from Oklahoma who recently began chemotherapy. During her first chemo session, Morrison tweeted about how grateful she was to be surrounded by family “and an unreasonable amount of Starbucks & Chic Fil A.” She also noted that many other chemo patients were receiving treatment without the support of friends or family.

Chick-fil-A noticed Morrison’s tweet and responded Wednesday with an offer to “brighten up” the chemo rooms for those patients who are battling cancer alone.

Hi Krissy, Send us a DM with your full name and address. We’d love to help you brighten up your chemo room for the other patients as well! ❤️ — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) September 18, 2019

Morrison expressed her appreciation for the Christian sandwich company’s offer a few hours after it was made.

❤️???? Thank you. Will do 🙂 https://t.co/lfPPVsvZzf — Krissy Morrison (@ItsKrissy) September 18, 2019

Chick-fil-A’s offer of support to cancer patients gathered thousands likes and many responses.

Hey @burgerkinguk @burgerking . Take note. This is how social media can be a positive thing. Rather than encouraging people to throw your milkshakes at people with differing opinions. — JR (@everythingsnext) September 18, 2019

This act of charity is not an isolated event for Chick-fil-A. “Everyone’s job at Chick-fil-A is to serve,” the chain’s website says. “Whether it’s treating customers like friends, or serving our communities like neighbors, we believe kindness is a higher calling.” (RELATED: Burger King Appears To Endorse Chucking Milkshakes At Conservatives)

Chick-fil-A lives out this mission by donating food to the hungry, supporting local charities, awarding $61 million in education scholarships to their employees, and sometimes performing random acts of charity— like assisting Morrison and her fellow patients as they battle cancer.