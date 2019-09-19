College GameDay Busch Light Sign Generates More Than $67,000 In Donations

Carson King’s College GameDay sign has raised a stunning amount of money for a great cause.

King showed up to GameDay this past weekend with a sign asking for his Busch Light supply to be replenished and put his Venmo handle out to the world.

However, King had a very different plan when the money started rolling in. The money would be donated to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, and Venmo and Busch Beer would match the donations.

Currently, King has raised more than $67,000, which means Venmo and Busch are in for another combined $134,000 to the children’s hospital. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve now reached over $67,000.00! Which means that @UIchildrens is going to receive over $200.000.00 after @BuschBeer and @venmo match! Let’s go baby! #ForTheKids — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 19, 2019

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired. We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

However, don’t expect King to go thirsty anytime soon. According to ESPN, Anheuser-Busch is hooking him up with free beer for a year.

These are the kind of stories we love hearing about. Lots of people like to paint a picture that America is falling apart.

It’s always great to get a reminder that people still come together for great causes all the time. Strangers have been pouring in money for the children’s hospital, and two huge companies also joined in.

It’s a wonderful example of what people can do with social media, and GameDay should also be proud as all hell for the role they played.

Next time somebody tells you that they hate college football, just remind them a beer company and the college football world came together to raise a stunning amount of money for children who need it.

If you hate that, then you probably should just leave America. Props to everybody involved in this situation. It’s a truly heartwarming moment.