Colorado State Will Wear Awesome Throwback Uniforms Against Oregon State

Colorado State will be rocking some fresh uniforms when the play Oregon State this weekend.

According to Darren Rovell, the team will wear orange unis to honor when the university was called Colorado Agricultural & Mechanical College for the football game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at the uniforms below. They’re pretty awesome.

Just giving everyone a heads up: Colorado State will play as Oregon State this weekend. Team is wearing retro uniform from when school was called Colorado Agriculture & Mechanical College. pic.twitter.com/BX2cGPIhed — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 18, 2019

As you all know, I’m big in the uniform game, and nothing gets me going like some fresh unis ahead of a big game.

I wouldn’t say CSU playing Oregon State is a huge deal, but it’s a Group of Five team against a Power Five team.

Generally speaking, that’ll always be a bigger deal for the smaller school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Football (@csufootball) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Having said that, Oregon State is abysmal. They’re one of the worst teams in all of college football. They barely have a pulse.

The team looks like they’re on life support when on the field. You almost have to field bad for them, and there’s a very real chance CSU will roll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon State Football (@beaverfootball) on Sep 14, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

No matter what happens, at least the Rams are going to be looking fresh as all hell out on the field.