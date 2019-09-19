Editorial

Drew Brees Appears To Be In High Spirits After Thumb Surgery

Drew Brees seems to be doing okay after thumb surgery on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Saints star quarterback underwent surgery on his thumb after injuring a ligament against the Rams this past Sunday. (RELATED: Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament In His Hand, Will Likely Miss 6 Weeks)

The legendary quarterback seemed to be in high spirits following the operation, and posted a photo of himself on Instagram with his hand wrapped up giving the thumbs up sign.

He captioned it, “Step 1 Complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a [thumbs up emoji].”

 

Step 1 Complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a

It hasn’t been announced yet how long Brees will be out for, but it’s assumed that he’ll be out of action for at least six weeks.

Ligament damage is nothing to mess around with, especially when it’s on your throwing hand. However, the fact he’s in high spirits should be a good sign for fans of the Saints.

 

There’s no question the Saints need Brees back sooner than later. The team just isn’t the same without him, and they looked awful against the Rams once he came off the field.

At the same time, you don’t want to rush a guy back when he has a very serious hand injury. It’s better to play it safe and let Brees heal up completely.

 

We’ll have to see how long it takes, but I think it’s safe to assume he won’t be back anytime in the next few weeks.