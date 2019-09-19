Gardner Minshew Gets Porn Endorsement Offer Worth $1 Million

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has received a massive offer from the porn cam company CamSoda.

CamSoda offered the young NFL QB $1 million to lead a workout class, either nude or in a jockstrap, and to incorporate a “penis puppet” into the routine. The offer comes after the news broke about how the former Washington State star sometimes works out naked. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can read the entire offer letter below. It’s outrageously funny. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Cam Soda also wants Minshew to wear their line of — AHEM — “penis puppets” (which come in several styles, including a watermelon, elephant and vampire!). If Minshew accepts the deal for classes and “brand ambassador” for the penis puppet line he could make up to $1 million. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 18, 2019

Of course, Minshew shouldn’t take this deal. I’m not on some kind of anti-porn crusade, but I just know the NFL won’t like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

As a young rookie, you don’t want to rock the boat. It’s just not smart business. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Aug 30, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

Having said all of that, if there was ever a guy who looked like he just walked off of a 1970s porn set, it’s Gardner Minshew, and there’s no close second in the NFL. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

The guy is straight out of central casting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jun 14, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Now, for what it’s worth, Minshew is slated to make less than $700,000 this year, which includes his signing bonus after being drafted.

He could substantially raise his net worth with this deal. While I’d advise against it, financially speaking, it’d pay him better than actually playing football.

We’ll have to see if Minshew takes the deal. I’m not holding my breath, but it’s still laugh-out-loud funny.