HBO Announces Details Of New Series ’24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL’

HBO has released details for the upcoming series “24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL.”

The college football series begins October 2 on the network, and it’ll follow Penn State, Florida, Arizona State and Washington State, according to a release from HBO. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first episode will follow Florida going into a game against Towson, which will be played the previous weekend.

The second game will feature the Nittany Lions against Purdue and that episode will be followed by Arizona State vs. Washington.

My friends, then we get the episode everybody has been waiting for. The final episode will follow Mike Leach and Washington State as they play Colorado.

That’s right, folks. We’re going to get an entire episode following around Leach and his squad. If that doesn’t have you amped, then you’re simply somebody I don’t like.

Now, we thought Alabama would be included in this, and they’re obviously not. However, I don’t even care.

Give me all of Mike Leach that the audience can handle. While I’m fascinated by Alabama football, nothing matches what the Cougars head coach brings to the table.

That man is something beyond imagination. Every time he opens his mouth, it instantly becomes internet gold, and I don’t care if your fat little girlfriends disagree.

Tune in starting October 2 on HBO to watch it all go down. I’m incredibly excited.