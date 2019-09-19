Jalen Ramsey Will Be Suited Up To Play Thursday Night After Trade Demand

Jalen Ramsey will be suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

The superstar cornerback demanded a trade earlier in the week after a verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines on Sunday. (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Yells At Coach, Has To Be Restrained Against The Texans)

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

Despite the trade request, Ramsey will still be suited up Thursday night, according to what Marrone told the media on Wednesday.

Coach Doug Marrone said that Jalen Ramsey will be suited up tomorrow. Says “Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship… we sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I… that’s behind us right now…” Says Jalen is focused on playing tomorrow. — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) September 18, 2019

It should be interesting to see how much time Ramsey spends on the field tonight. If he suits up, then the Jaguars might as well play him.

There’s no point in even having him on the sidelines if the Jags aren’t going to put him in the game. If he’s not going to touch the field, then just tell him to stay home.

Otherwise, you’re just asking for trouble and distractions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:45am PDT

There’s no question about whether or not Ramsey is talented. He most certainly is, but he also has a tendency to do dumb stuff.

He verbally rips other players in the league, and then has public meltdowns during games. At some point, enough has to be enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:44pm PST

If he plays tonight, then the odds he gets traded soon probably aren’t high. If he doesn’t see the field, then you can bet the team is keeping him healthy to get rid of him sooner than later.