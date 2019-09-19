Editorial

Jamal Adams Calls The NFL ‘A Damn Joke’ After $21,000 Fine For Hit On Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is not happy with the NFL right now.

The young NFL player was fined $21,000 for a hit on Baker Mayfield on Monday night, and that didn’t sit well with him at all.

He tweeted that the league is “a damn joke” and that he “signed up to play football not two hand touch.”

I love this tweet from Jamal Adams, and he’s 100% correct. That hit was not worth a $21,000 fine. Not even close. At best, it was a love tap.

I understand trying to protect the quarterback and limit injuries and late hits. However, that hit from Adams was not worthy of a fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hell, I’m not even sure it was worthy of a flag.

 

At some point, we have to remember this is still football. This is the NFL. It’s not a league for little kids. It’s a league for men.

Football is a violent sport and people get hit. That’s the nature of the game. If hits like the one from Adams on Mayfield are no longer allowed, then just take the pads off.

Let’s just take the pads off and put flags on.

 

Props to Adams for keeping it real with the fans and the league. His fine is complete nonsense and should be viewed as such.