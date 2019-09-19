Jamal Adams Calls The NFL ‘A Damn Joke’ After $21,000 Fine For Hit On Baker Mayfield

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is not happy with the NFL right now.

The young NFL player was fined $21,000 for a hit on Baker Mayfield on Monday night, and that didn’t sit well with him at all.

He tweeted that the league is “a damn joke” and that he “signed up to play football not two hand touch.”

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

I love this tweet from Jamal Adams, and he’s 100% correct. That hit was not worth a $21,000 fine. Not even close. At best, it was a love tap.

I understand trying to protect the quarterback and limit injuries and late hits. However, that hit from Adams was not worthy of a fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hell, I’m not even sure it was worthy of a flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Sep 16, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

At some point, we have to remember this is still football. This is the NFL. It’s not a league for little kids. It’s a league for men.

Football is a violent sport and people get hit. That’s the nature of the game. If hits like the one from Adams on Mayfield are no longer allowed, then just take the pads off.

Let’s just take the pads off and put flags on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Sep 1, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

Props to Adams for keeping it real with the fans and the league. His fine is complete nonsense and should be viewed as such.