Kate Middleton Wows In Beautiful Black And White Top And Pants Combo

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful black and white top and pants combo in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve polka dot top that she paired with a gorgeous pair of black pants during her visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Center.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“We gave a warm welcome to our Patron, The Duchess of Cambridge, on her first visit to our community services at Sunshine House. HRH met our @FNPNationalUnit team, who support young parents & their children & spent time with parents Chloe, Amina & Michael,” Evilana London tweeted after the duchess’ visit, along with pics from the day.

We gave a warm welcome to our Patron, The Duchess of Cambridge, on her first visit to our community services at Sunshine House. HRH met our @FNPNationalUnit team, who support young parents & their children & spent time with parents Chloe, Amina & Michael https://t.co/6kLB3qv05G pic.twitter.com/exBH3Oc7Ny — Evelina London (@EvelinaLondon) September 19, 2019

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion.