Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Beautiful Black And White Top And Pants Combo

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in London, Britain September 19, 2019. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful black and white top and pants combo in London.

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve polka dot top that she paired with a gorgeous pair of black pants during her visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Center.(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

(Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

“We gave a warm welcome to our Patron, The Duchess of Cambridge, on her first visit to our community services at Sunshine House. HRH met our @FNPNationalUnit team, who support young parents & their children & spent time with parents Chloe, Amina & Michael,” Evilana London tweeted after the duchess’ visit, along with pics from the day.

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.