Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized

Actress Megan Fox admitted she once had a “psychological breakdown” brought on by the way she was treated in Hollywood.

Fox, 33, revealed she had a breakdown before the release of “Jennifer’s Body” in 2009, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” Fox told ET. (RELATED: Megan Fox Looks Completely Unrecognizable On Set Of Latest Film)

“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out … so I went through a very dark moment after that,” Fox continued.

Fox admits that one thing that helped her change her perspective on life was having children.

“I think it took getting pregnant — that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds eye view and breath and take it in,” Fox admitted. “And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”