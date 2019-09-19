Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spotted In Rome For Celebrity Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have jetted to Rome to attend a star-studded wedding ceremony for her fashion designer pal, Misha Nonoo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted in the city Thursday ahead of the celebrity nuptials between Nonoo and her fiance, American energy entrepreneur Michael Hess, per People magazine. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

Sources have since confirmed that the royal couple did not take a private plane and indeed flew commercial airlines, after facing a backlash for taking multiple private jets earlier this summer while preaching about climate change. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Misha helped introduce Harry to Meghan and the two women are the best of friends,” a source told Fabulous Digital, per the Sun.”Meghan wasn’t going to miss her wedding for the world.”

“They’ve left Archie at home, but it’s only for a couple of days and they will be back on Saturday,” the source added.

The source continued, “They did fly commercial as Meghan was a bit stung by the criticism over her and Harry’s use of private jets.”

Other celebrity guests reportedly include supermodel Karlie Kloss, husband Joshua Kushner, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, singer Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, just to name a few, per Page Six.

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are also believed to be making the trip for the special ceremony.

Nonoo and Markle recently paired up to work on a capsule clothing collection for the charity Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

The designer previously told People that the project, “aligned so closely with my values of empowering women and dressing women for their professional pursuits, so there was no way I’d say no to it. I was asked specially to do the white shirt because that’s our signature.”

“It was actually a very, very easy process,” she added. “The Duchess is a consummate professional. It’s been a real pleasure to work with everyone on the team.”