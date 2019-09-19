Singer Pia Mia Turns 23 Years Old

September 19 is Pia Mia’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Pia Mia is a Guamanian singer, model, and actress. She got her start in the music industry after uploading videos of herself singing to Youtube. Pia Mia went on to grab appearances in music videos and commercials.

In 2013, Pia Mia was introduced to Chris Brown’s manager. Abou “Bu” Thiam set her up with producer Nic Nac, and the two worked on music together and formed a personal relationship. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Pia Mia On The Internet)

A video, filmed by Kris Jenner, of her performing a song for Drake at a Kardashian-hosted dinner went viral. Pia Mia released the debut single off of her EP “The Gift” shortly after.

Nic Nac and Pia Mia put out a music video to go with the cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” in 2014.

She has worked with artists such as Chance The Rapper, Chris Brown and Tyga. In 2017, she self released her second EP “The Gift 2.”

Check out her photos below: