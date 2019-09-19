Planning On Getting An iPhone 11? Get Your Screen Protector And Phone Case Early, And Save!

Unless you live under a rock, you have probably heard that the new iPhone 11 is coming out soon. And if you plan on getting the normal $699 model or grabbing the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max at over $999.99, you will definitely want to protect your investment.

Well consider this an opportunity to invest early, with phone cases and screen protectors on sale for under $10 if you apply our exclusive discount codes. Even if you aren’t getting the upgrade, this is a great way to pick up quality screen protectors for your iPhone X ( even iPhone 6 if you are stubborn like me) at a great discount

So without further ado, be sure to find the model or level of protection that fits your phone needs and get your iPhone the protection it needs while this sale lasts for a limited time:

Screen Protectors (Secure The Perfect Fit):

AINOPE [3 Packs] Screen Protector Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone Xs Max (Install Frame) iPhone Xs Max Tempered Glass Screen Protector Case Friendly for Apple 6.5 & iPhone 11 Pro Max

Just $11.99 for a limited time with free Prime Shipping

Get 30 percent off on top of that, with the code: 30C6K96T

AINOPE [3 Packs] Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 11 & iPhone XR (Install Frame, Clear) iPhone XR Tempered Glass Screen Protector [Full Coverage] [Anti-Shatter] Case Friendly for Apple 6.1

Just $11.99 if you act quickly

Save even more, if you get 30 percent off with the code: IM67KPS5

AINOPE [3 Packs] Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS/X Screen Protector,[Install Frame][6X Stronger]iPhone 11 Pro/Xs/X Tempered Glass Clear,Case Friendly,5.8 in(2019&2018)

$11.99 on Amazon with free shipping and free returns for Prime shipping

But, get 30 percent off with the code: OVAVTPS2

AINOPE [4 Packs] Screen Protector Compatible with iPhone 11 & iPhone XR Tempered Glass Screen Protector [Install Frame] [Force Resistant Up to 23 Pounds] Case Friendly for Apple 6.1 & iPhone 11

Just $13.99 as long as this sale continues

But, get 30 percent off with the code: B8A8CG7H

Phone Cases (Find the Model & Style That Fits Your iPhone Now):

AINOPE Compatible iPhone 11 Cases, Crystal Clear [Anti-Drop] Ultra Slim Phone Case for iPhone 11 [Soft Sillicone TPU] [Scratch-Resistant] with Screen and Camera Protection iPhone 11 Cover 6.1in (2019)

Just $12.99 for a limited time

Plus, get 30 percent off with the code: SD8F69TP

AINOPE Case Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max Case, [Double Bumpers] Shock Absorption with 4 Corners Protection, [Crystal Clear] Protective Cover with Soft TPU for iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5 in 2019

Get it for $12.99 during this sale.

And take an extra 30 percent off with the code: SD8F69TP

AINOPE Compatible iPhone 11 Pro Cases,Crystal Clear [Anti-Drop]Ultra Slim Phone Case 11Pro [Anti Smudge][Soft TPU][Scratch-Resistant] with Screen and Camera Protection iPhone 11 Pro Cover 5.8in (2019)

Just $12.99 for a limited time

Get 30 percent off with the code: SD8F69TP

AINOPE Case Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max Case, [Double Bumpers] Shock Absorption with 4 Corners Protection, [Crystal Clear] Protective Cover with Soft TPU for iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5 in 2019

Just $12.99 if you act quickly

And take an additional 30 percent off with the code: GXLRQPAW

AINOPE Case Compatible with iPhone 11 Case, [Double Bumpers] Shock Absorption with 4 Corners Protection, [Crystal Clear] Protective Cover with Soft TPU Compatible iPhone 11 6.1 inch 2019 (Clear)

Just $12.99 during this limited time sale

Get 30 percent off on top of that with the code: GXLRQPAW

AINOPE Case Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Case, [Double Bumpers] Shock Absorption with 4 Corners Protection, [Crystal Clear] Protective Cover with Soft TPU for iPhone 11 Pro 5.8 inch 2019

Just $12.99 with free Prime shipping and free returns

Plus, get 30 percent off with the code: GXLRQPAW

On top of all these great savings and discount codes that can help you save 30 percent off, most of these products also let you take an additional percentage off (Up to an extra 20 percent off!!!) with an on-page product coupon you can check off.

So what are you waiting for? Get your phone cases and screen protectors and any other accessories you may need… today, before the cost of them goes up when the phone is released!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.