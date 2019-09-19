Meet The Fashion Fashion Designer Who Loves Trump

Meet Andre Soriano.

He’s a fashion designer, former reality TV star and creator of Make America Great Again Gowns.

The Daily Caller’ Stephanie Hamill visited Soriano at his home in Virginia to see where all the “dress magic” happens.

Soriano, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, told the Caller he designs the MAGA dresses because he believes the president is doing a “phenomenal” job running our nation. (RELATED: Fashion PC Police: Some Designers Are Refusing To Dress Melania Trump.)

“I think it’s not about being a Democrat or Republican, it’s about the respect of being an American — we choose politicians to take care of the American people,” said Soriano.

Some fashion designers have publicly stated that they would never dress first lady Melania Trump. Soriano on the other hand says he’s already designed a few dresses with the first lady in mind:

“I would love to dress our first lady, it would be such an American dream for me.”

