Meet The Fashion Fashion Designer Who Loves Trump

Meet Andre Soriano.
He’s a fashion designer, former reality TV star and creator of Make America Great Again Gowns.
The Daily Caller’ Stephanie Hamill visited Soriano at his home in Virginia to see where all the “dress magic” happens.
Soriano, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, told the Caller he designs the MAGA dresses because he believes the president is doing a “phenomenal” job running our nation. (RELATED: Fashion PC Police: Some Designers Are Refusing To Dress Melania Trump.)
“I think it’s not about being a Democrat or Republican, it’s about the respect of being an American — we choose politicians to take care of the American people,” said Soriano.
Some fashion designers have publicly stated that they would never dress first lady Melania Trump. Soriano on the other hand says he’s already designed a few dresses with the first lady in mind:
“I would love to dress our first lady, it would be such an American dream for me.”
WATCH:
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’
‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang
Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter