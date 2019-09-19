Sarah Hyland Says Her Relationship With Fiance Wells Adams Started After He Slid Into Her DMs

Sarah Hyland spilled the details Thursday about how her relationship and romance with fiance Wells Adams all got started.

The comments came during the 28-year-old singer’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show when she told guest host Dax Shepard that she saw Adams on “The Bachelorette” and later on “Bachelor in Paradise” and couldn’t help but comment about what she thought of him on social media. (RELATED: Anastasia Ashley Gets Engaged)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Sep 19, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

“Well, I saw him [Wells] on The Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that’s where I was like ‘Yeah, uh-huh,'” the “Modern Family” star admitted. (RELATED: Take A Look At Sarah Hyland’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

“And I thought he was real hot and then he slid in them DMs because I tweeted about him,” she added.

And it all seems to have worked out after the reality star got down on one knee earlier this summer and proposed to the “Geek Charming” star with a stunning diamond ring, which she admitted she picked out.

“Thanks, I told him what to get,” Hyland replied, while laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

Hyland and Adams first started dating in September 2017 shortly before the actress underwent a second kidney transplant after the first one failed, per People magazine.

“I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship,” the actress shared. “We had two dates before the surgery, and then I was just on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital, FaceTiming him all hours of the day and night.”

“He still liked me after that somehow,” she added. “So it definitely brought us closer together and forced us to have a relationship that was very serious from the start.”

Hyland continued, “We liked to joke when we first started dating that Wells and I are the same person with different genitalia. We’re so similar that it felt like meeting a kindred soul from a past life.”