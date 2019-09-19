Taysom Hill And Teddy Bridgewater Could Both Play For The Saints, Sean Payton Won’t Name Starting QB

There’s a real chance Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater could both take snaps at quarterback for the Saints against the Seahawks on Sunday.

According to Mike Triplett, head coach Sean Payton didn’t name the QB1 on Wednesday, and said they’re approaching the game with “two QBs.” (RELATED: Drew Brees Has Torn Ligament In His Hand, Will Likely Miss 6 Weeks)

When Sean Payton was asked a question about Taysom Hill being the No. 2 quarterback, he said, “You’re assuming he’s the No. 2.” He said they’ll approach Sunday’s game with two QBs. And he said that can be an advantage against the Seahawks. https://t.co/XTlDWkyGOS — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 18, 2019

At this point, let’s just ride with Taysom Hill. It’s what the fans want, and the Saints likely aren’t going to win anyways.

I like Teddy Bridgewater, he has a fun comeback story, he seems like a solid guy but I’ve seen nothing to suggest he’ll get the job done.

Taysom Hill is one of the most dynamic players in the league.

What do the Saints have to lose? Drew Brees is going to be out for awhile. If you’re not going to win, you might as well have some fun.

Let Hill get under center and just run wild, toss passes and cut loose. That sounds a lot more fun than watching what we saw from Bridgewater against the Rams again.

Play Hill, Payton! Give the people what they want. We all like Bridgewater, but it’s time to let Taysom Hill do what he does best.

Just create pure carnage all over the field.