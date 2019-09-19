Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies Cardi B Is A Member Of The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Gang

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testified about his ties to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang in Manhattan court Tuesday.

Tekashi also named rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones as members, according to a report published by Page Six.

The “TIC TOC” rapper confirmed Cardi was a Bloods member, but claimed he worked his way to fame in a different way than Cardi. Tekashi said the “Please Me” rapper featured Bloods members in her music videos. (RELATED: Cardi B Attacks NYPD Over Instagram Live In Fiery Rant)

“I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” he said during court.

Cardi B has been open about her gang connections in the past. She seemingly confirmed her connection to the Bloods in a profile published by GQ in April of 2018.

“Here’s the thing,” Cardi said in her interview with GQ. “I never really wanted to talk about that, because I always wanted a music deal. I always want to keep my endorsements. When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin. You should come home. You should turn Blood.'”

“And I did,” the rapper added. “Yes, I did. And something that—it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave. Stripping changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn’t give a fuck about gangs, because I was so focused on making money.”