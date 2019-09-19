Third Image Of Trudeau Blackface Surfaces

A third image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface has emerged in the midst of a federal election that has been rocked by these revelations.

The Liberal Party has acknowledged that the person in the brief video is Trudeau, according to Global News in a piece published Thursday.

The prime minister put together a news conference Wednesday night to address the scandal after the exposé appeared in TIME.

“I shouldn’t have done that. I take responsibility for it. It was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself, I’m pissed-off at myself for having done it. I wish I hadn’t done it but I did it and I apologize for it,” Trudeau told a boisterous group of reporters who peppered the prime minister with questions. (RELATED: Trudeau Apologizes, ‘Pissed-Off’ He Did Brownface, But Hints That He Did Blackface Too)

Appearing somewhat shaken, the prime minister said, “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better but I didn’t.”

Although Trudeau admitted to another incident where he “wore makeup” and sang the Harry Belafonte tune “Day-O” at a high school talent show, he was not clear about whether the incident was a blackface routine. Within an hour, CBC News had located a photo from Trudeau’s high school year book depicting the event and Trudeau appears to be wearing both blackface and an Afro hairstyle.

The video obtained by Global News is extremely grainy and it is unknown at this time what the context of the incident is. Trudeau appears to be wearing blackface, and his legs and arms are possibly covered with dark makeup as well. He repeatedly sticks out his tongue and screws up his face. (RELATED: Trudeau Under Fire For Snuggling With US Open Winner Bianca Andreescu)

Since calling a federal election on Sept. 11, the campaign has not gone smoothly for Trudeau. Critics have cited his lackluster speeches and the national media is frustrated that Trudeau routinely refuses to answer questions.

Trudeau also remains mired in the SNC-Lavalin scandal, with accusations that he intervened in the prosecution of a major Quebec contractor. On the same day as he called the election, a report indicated that Trudeau’s Liberal government had stymied efforts by Royal Canadian Mounted Police to begin a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has described himself as “extremely shocked and disappointed” over Trudeau’s antics, and says “it was just as racist in 2001 as it is in 2019” to wear blackface.