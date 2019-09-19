Trump Teases Press Corps About Eating Chocolate Cake, Waves Around Wad Of Money On Air Force One

President Donald Trump teased reporters and flashed some cash Wednesday on Air Force One during a press gaggle with the press corps.

Air Force One was on its way back to Washington, DC from California when the president stopped by the press cabin to chat with reporters. He noticed that the reporters were served a piece of chocolate cake with their dinners and joked around that he would swipe a piece for himself from Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker’s plate. (RELATED: Tell-All Book Reveals Why Trump Loves McDonald’s So Much)

“We love you guys. Have a good time. Don’t eat that chocolate cake, okay?” Trump said. “They didn’t give me cake like that, Phil. I’ll grab that sucker right off your plate.”

Ashley, the cake was chocolate. Where’s the chocolate cake emoji?! — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 19, 2019

Trump continued to be jovial with the group when they asked him about a photo that showed $20 bills nearly falling out of his back pocket as he was boarding Air Force One.

“They have good cameras,” he said of the news photographers before pulling a large wad of cash out of his back pocket and admitting that he likes to carry it in case he needs to tip a hotel employee.

“I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time. I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel. I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, et cetera, et cetera,” he explained, adding that he thought the photo was “funny.”

Trump joked that he would like to have a copy of the photo, and again brought up the cake, telling reporters, “Anyway, have a good time, fellas. Don’t eat that cake, okay?”