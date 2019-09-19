Here’s The Eye-Popping Amount Of Cash Trump Raised During His Trip To California

President Donald Trump scooped up $15 million for his reelection campaign during a two-day trip to California, tapping Silicon Valley for money before the 2020 election kicks into high gear.

Trump brought in $3 million for Trump Victory during a fundraiser at the Bay Area home of Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy, CNN reported Wednesday. He pulled in another $5 million Tuesday night at the Beverly Hills home of businessman Geoff Palmer.

The president’s reelection team was expected to collect another $7 million Wednesday, with $3 million coming from a breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and $4 million at a luncheon in San Diego, officials with the team told CNN.

Approximately 400 people attended the McNealy luncheon, according to California’s National Republican Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon. “He’s President and he’s very popular with Republicans,” she told reporters. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Raise More Than $100 Million In Second Quarter)

Trump’s Golden State tour netted him more money than Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a Democrat presidential candidate who raised only $11.8 million nationwide during the entire April-to-June fundraising quarter in her bid for the Democratic nomination.

The president and the Republican Party have raked in tens of millions of dollars throughout 2019. Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Trump Victory and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee – raised a combined total of $56.7 million in the second quarter of the year, with the Republican National Convention pulling in a total of $51.3 million during the time period.

The joint fundraising committees between the Trump entities and the RNC reported a total of $123 million cash on hand at the end of June, with $80.2 million coming from the Trump entities, and $43.5 million coming from the RNC. The second quarter fundraising haul came largely through small donors.

