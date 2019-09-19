Editorial

Vince Dunn Says He’d Prefer ‘Another Puck To The Face’ Than Wearing A Face Mask

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn had a golden comment about wearing a face mask.

According to Jeremy Rutherford, Dunn was talking about wearing a mask after taking a puck to the face last season and said, “I’d rather just take another puck to the face.”

My friends, that’s a hockey guy through and through. That’s a man with a spirit you just can’t break. A face mask? (RELATED: Alex Ovechkin Makes Incredible Assist During Game Seven Loss To The Hurricanes)

What is this? Soccer? This is the NHL. You don’t wear a face mask for any reason.

Hockey players are truly cut from a different kind of cloth. If I took a puck to the face, I’d probably never play again.

Dunn takes a puck to the face and refuses to even protect himself.

If this is the kind of energy he’s bringing into the season with him this year for the Blues, then St. Louis might be primed up again for another Stanley Cup run.

Say whatever you want about hockey players, but you can’t ever say they’re not tough as hell.

 

Props to Dunn for being a legit dude. There’s no doubt he’s tougher than those people running around soccer pitches.

