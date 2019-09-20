Ana Navarro Blows Up At Meghan McCain: ‘Don’t Scream At Me! I’m Two Feet Away’

Ana Navarro blew up at Meghan McCain during a terse segment of Friday’s “The View” on ABC, saying, “Don’t scream at me! I’m two feet away.”

WATCH:

The discussion began with reports of a whistleblower and an alleged phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukraine, with the goal of influencing the election.

“There’s a lot of people on the left that are okay with Julian Assange, but aren’t okay with this whistleblower,” said McCain, who has been very critical of Assange in the past.

“That’s why this whistleblower is a hero in many ways,” Joy Behar cut in. “He’s protecting us from Trump and the Ukraine.”

“Julian Assange released Hillary Clinton’s emails, which I believe, and I think any person could believe directly impacted the outcome of that election,” McCain went on. “Put people’s lives in danger, people in the military and our spies, and if you have a problem with this whistleblower or you think he’s a hero, you should have a problem with WikiLeaks as well. At the same time.”

“I have a problem with both, but the difference —” Navarro began.

“Thank you so much,” McCain continued.

“What I see as the difference though — if we don’t talk about it, and I think if there is not public pressure, they would like for it to go away. I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about the administration, the people that are actually impacted by this,” Navarro continued, but McCain interrupted: “All Americans are impacted by this.”

“I’m talking about the administration. I’m talking about sending Rudy Giuliani out to distract us, and I’m talking about telling us yesterday that Stephen Miller is dating a human being and not an inflatable. To distract us,” Navarro fired back.

“I don’t know what that means. I don’t know what that means,” McCain shook her head. (RELATED: Corey Lewandowski Blows Off Meghan McCain’s Claim His Senate Run Will Be A ‘Crap Show’)

“Sense of humor,” Navarro added.

The discussion quickly devolved into a free-for-all as everyone at the table began talking over each other.

“Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it, McCain continued as Navarro talked over her. “Abby was — I don’t know what you just said, but —”

“I said, don’t scream at me! I’m two feet away,” Navarro repeated.

“I’ll read it,” Behar said.

“You know what?” McCain asked, turning away from the table. “That’s so rude, Ana.”