As Hurricanes Continue To Ravage The Coast, Here Are The Basic Items The NWS Says You Need To Have On Hand

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season spans from June 1 through November 30. The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.” Historically, September through October is the peak time for the worst of the storms. As we move into that time period, here are four items the National Weather Service advises you have on hand to be prepared.

Storms increase the chance for power outages. As a result, you should own a good battery-operated flashlight. Amazon’s Choice is the Gear Light High-Powered LED Flashlight S2000. With over 1,100 reviews, the S2000 maintains a 4.7 out of 5 rating. Comments include “high quality and well designed,” “solid and sturdy,” and “this thing will blind you.” This high lumen light is the brightest gear light on the market. It delivers up to 1200 real lumens. The mid-size flashlight is big on power, but small enough to fit in a backpack, purse, or car glove compartment. The ultra-wide beam illuminates a whole room or backyard. The tool also allows you to zoom in and focus on objects up to 1,000 feet away. There are five settings: high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS. The durable flashlight also includes an all-weather body. Rain and snow roll off the product and it can withstand a 10-foot drop. The US-made gear light is virtually indestructible. At $18.99, it is a must have for all emergency kits.

Emergencies can occur at any time, with or without a storm. As a result, everyone should own a well-maintained first aid kit. If you have owned one for a while, check it periodically and replenish depleted supplies. Swiss-Safe is an renowned name in first aid kits. Amazon’s Choice is the Swiss-Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit with 120 pieces and a bonus 32-piece mini kit. With this purchase, you essentially get everything you need for your home and a vehicle. The main kit is compact and lightweight. It measures 9 inches wide and weighs only 1.2 pounds. The kit in includes:

30 Medium Bandages, 10 Mini Bandages

6 Antiseptic Wipes, 10 Alcohol Prep Pads

4 Knuckle Bandages, 4 Fingertip Bandages, 4 Butterfly Bandages, 1 Triangular Bandage

4 Sting Relief Pads

1 Moleskin Blister Relief Pad

5 Sterile Gauze Pads

1 Roll of First Aid Tape

2 Disposable PVC Gloves

1 CPR Mask

1 Pair of Trauma Shears

1 Pair of Metal Tweezers

1 Sewing Kit

1 Whistle

1 Compass

1 Large Trauma Pad

1 Emergency Blanket

20 Cotton Tips

1 Elastic Wrap Bandage, 6 Safety Pins

1 Instant Ice Pack

1 Emergency Glow Stick

1 Comprehensive 18-page First Aid Guide

The smaller bonus kit includes:

10 Medium Bandages

2 Alcohol Prep Pads

4 Sting Relief Pads

1 Non-woven Pad, 4 Safety Pins

10 Cotton Tips

1 Sterile Gauze

1 Roll of First Aid Tape

1 CPR Mask

The items are manufactured from the highest quality and it is FDA approved. Not only that, but Swiss Safe offers a 100% satisfaction money back guarantee. Priced at $27.88, it is a steal. You can’t purchase the contents separately for that price. With close to 3,000 reviews on Amazon, it has rated 4.8 out of 5 stars. Reviews include “great lightweight kit for an incredible price,” and “one of the best portable first aid kits ever.” Get yours today and be prepared.

If you experience a power outage, you should not open your refrigerator or freezer. According to the USDA, your fridge will keep contents cold for up to four hours, while a freezer maintains its temperature for 24 hours and potentially up to 48 hours if it is full. If you open either, the temperatures will drop and not maintain the required coldness for food safety. During this time, you should have other food options on hand. If you keep canned food in a pantry, make sure you own a manual can opener. Amazon’s Choice is the OXO Good Grips Manual Can Opener. The product has rates 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. It has a strong, stainless steel blade that punctures all types of cans while leaving a smooth surface. The large ergonomic handles provide a sturdy non-slip grip and the over-sized knob is easy to grasp and turn. The product also includes a built-in bottle opener. Reviewers remark that it is “very easy to use,” the “best hand-held can opener,” and is the “perfect everyday kitchen tool.” It measures 7 x 1.9 x 2.8 inches and is a durable tool weighing one pound. The OXO Good Grips costs $14.60 and is the number one selling manual can opener on Amazon.

Another highly recommended addition to your emergency supplies is a basic tool kit. Amazon’s Choice is the Cartman Orange 39-Piece General Household Hand Tool Kit, priced at $16.99. It contains everything you need for small repairs. The tools are housed in a durable plastic molded storage kit that measures 12.2 X 7.5 X 3.2 inches and weighs 3.35 pounds. All the included components meet or exceed ANSI critical standards. The tools are heat-treated and chrome-plated to resist corrosion. With 1,100 reviewers, the tool set is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars. Comments include “good quality,” “good value,” and “would definitely recommend.” The set includes:

Claw hammer

Bit driver

Bit connector

20-piece Screwdriver bits: 1”, slotted 3-4-5-6-7, Hex H3, H4, H5, H6; AD Torx Star T10, T15, T20, T25, T30, T40; Philips PH #0, #1, #2, and #3

Utility Scissors

Utility Snap-off Knife

4 Precision screwdrivers, including Philips-head #0 and #1, Slotted 2.4mm and 3mm

Slip joint pliers

8 Piece SAE Hex Keys” 1/16”, 5/64”, 3/32”, 1/8”, 5/32”, 3/16”, 7/32”, and ¼”

Retractable Tape measure

