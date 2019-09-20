Chelsea Handler Mocks ‘Angry White People’ After Releasing White Privilege Documentary

Comedian and liberal activist Chelsea Handler poked fun at the “angry white people” she claimed she made angry after releasing a Netflix documentary about white privilege.

“Thank you for the continued conversation about my new documentary on @Netflix. And a special thank you to all the angry white people who have reached out as well,” Handler said in a tweet Friday.

“It’s my privilege to make you mad at a documentary about white privilege.”

Handler released her documentary, “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea,” on Netflix this month. The film analyzes the idea of “white privilege,” during which the 44-year-old also tries to analyze her own privilege. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Focuses On Her ‘White Privilege’ In Latest Netflix Special)

The Netflix host referred to President Donald Trump as the “pinnacle of white privilege,” during an appearance on CNN Wednesday.

“It’s nauseating, and I feel nauseous just talking about him,” she said.

Handler is certainly a critic of the president. She has called for him to be arrested and for his Twitter to be banned.